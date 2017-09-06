Alberta Man Crashes Into Morden Motor Inn

MORDEN, MB. — Morden police are investigating after an Alberta man drove into a motel.

It happened early Saturday morning around 5:30am at the Morden Motor Inn.

The suspect vehicle allegedly crashed into the south side of the building causing significant damage before fleeing.

Morden police say the collision completely pushed in the front window on one of the rooms.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses provided investigators with a description of the vehicle and it was registered to one of the rooms.

Police phoned the driver, who was now in Saskatchewan on his way home to Alberta.

The driver was unable to provide an explanation for the crash and suggested he may have blacked out.

RCMP in Alberta have since obtained a statement and photographed the damage to the man’s vehicle.

No charges have yet been laid, but the investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View