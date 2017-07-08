Affordable Housing Project Opens in Thompson

THOMPSON, MB. —Families in Thompson have access to 24 new homes now that an $8.4-million affordable housing project is complete, Minister Scott Fielding announced this week.

“This investment reflects our government’s commitments to families in northern Manitoba and to improve the supply and quality of affordable housing throughout the province,” said Fielding during a tour of the development. “Our goal is to get families into safe, secure homes and we are certain this new option will be a welcome addition to the region.”

The first tenants moved into the five townhouse-style buildings on Cambridge Street in October 2016. The 25,406-sq.-ft. property features a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Three main-floor units are fully accessible and all units meet Manitoba Hydro’s Power Smart standards.

Keewatin Housing Association Inc. (KHAI) developed the project and will manage the property. Keewatin Tribal Council established KHAI in 1983. KHAI operates more than 100 rental units in Thompson and aims to provide housing that improves the quality of life for urban Indigenous families in need of core housing.

“We are pleased to have 24 new units come to Thompson and the north, and to house 24 more Indigenous families,” said George Neepin, chief executive officer, KHAI.

The property will include a mix of units available on a rent-geared-to-income basis or set at market-rental rates for Thompson.

Government of Manitoba

File Photo