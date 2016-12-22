Additional Charges Following Brandon Raid

BRANDON, MB — Additional charges have been laid against a 30-year-old Brandon man who fled police Monday night.

Brandon police managed to apprehend the suspect on several charges at that time.

The Criminal Investigations Unit raided a home in the RM of Elton as part of the investigation.

The warrant was executed Tuesday with help from members of the RCMP.

Officers seized several firearms, two generators, two motorcycles, a welder, a small amount of marijuana, and numerous tools including power tools.

Police believe many of the seized items were stolen by the suspect.

He’s now facing additional charges including two counts of Possession of Property obtained by crime, six counts of Unauthorized possession of a firearm, six counts of possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, and six counts of possess weapon contrary to prohibition order.

He is also charged with two counts of possess a prohibited device and single charges for possession of methamphetamine CDSA, Possession of Proceeds of Crime CDSA, and possession of marihuana CDSA.

A 24-year-old woman from Douglas, Manitoba has also been charged with two counts of Possession of Property obtained by crime, six counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device, possession of methamphetamine CDSA, Possession of Proceeds of Crime CDSA, and possession of marihuana CDSA.

Both suspects remain behind bars following a first court appearance Wednesday.

—MyToba News

File photo courtesy Winkler police