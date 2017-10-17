Accessible Arenas in Brandon’s Keystone Centre

BRANDON,MB. –Three arenas within the Keystone Centre in Brandon are now more accessible for persons with a mobility impairment.

New, locally sourced, ADA compliant, ramps and risers have been installed in the Kinsmen and Enns Brothers Arenas as well as the Westoba Ag Centre Show Ring. They will remain in place, for community use, whenever space permits. (They will be removed for the configuration of some events held within these arenas, as required).

These installations come after meetings between local organizations including the Keystone Centre, Community Living Brandon and the Cerebral Palsy Association of Manitoba where they were identified as requirements for community inclusiveness. The group worked together to compose the plan for the spaces, the Keystone worked to try to source funding to implement the project.

“We are very happy to support the Keystone Centre as they take th e time to plan for accessible seating in the arena areas of their buildings,” said Debby Dandy, former Executive Director, Community Living Brandon (project collaborator – extracted from letter of support). “As thousands of individuals take in a wide variety of events in the Keystone Centre each year, we know that more than 7% of individuals will have some mobility impairment from a physical disability, and many more will be limited by age or medical conditions. These mobility conditions prevent them from climbing into the stands and enjoying an event with friends and families. It will prevent them from being included with the rest of their community. They are either excluded completely, or isolated in an area that accommodates their difference. As they are in so many other aspects of their lives, due to lack of planning by the community around them, they are set apart, and alone. The Keystone is looking for ways that they can include seating for those in wheelchairs, and with limited mobility, as part of the general seating, and we support their efforts.”

Funding for the project came from two sources and covered the project’s entirety at approximately $30,000; first, from the Government of Canada’s Enabling Accessibility Fund, through the Department of Employment and Social Development Canada.

While the second source of funding was al so a part of the planning process: the Cerebral Palsy Association of Manitoba.