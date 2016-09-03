Abercrombie named American Association man of the year

With Winnipeg Goldeyes director of promotions Tara Maslowsky almost always at his side, Goldeyes centerfielder Reggie Abercrombie never missed a chance to make a hospital or school visit, instruct at a baseball clinic or serve food at a Winnipeg charity meal.

As a result, Abercrombie was voted the American Association’s inaugural Scott Miller/Brian Rose Man of the Year Award.

The announcement came prior to Friday’s game against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Abercrombie was one of three finalists for the award which was voted on by the league’s field managers and media representatives. Mark Hamburger of St. Paul and Ryan Beckman of Laredo were the other two finalists.

The award was introduced prior to the start of the 2016 season in honour of Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks’ radio broadcaster Scott Miller and Wichita Wingnuts’ bench coach Brian Rose, both of whom passed away (Miller in 2016 and Rose in 2013) following extended battles with melanoma. The award is meant to represent what both Miller and Rose stood for: dedication to their craft, hard work and determination, kindness, and community service.

Now in his third year with the Goldeyes, Abercrombie, who hails from Columbus, Ga., is almost always out in the community. During spring training, Abercrombie volunteered at a local McDonald’s for Winnipeg’s annual McHappy Day, which helps raise funds for Ronald McDonald House. He also served as a motivational speaker at several schools during the Goldeyes’ spring caravan.

Following a day game in June, Abercrombie traveled to Lowe Farm, Manitoba to help instruct at a youth baseball camp. That same month, the 36-year-old former Major Leaguer participated in the Goldeyes’ annual Faith Night at the ballpark.

Abercrombie’s community involvement this season also included a children’s hospital visit, volunteering at a seniors home on Father’s Day, and serving breakfast to the less fortunate at Agape Table.

On the field this season, Abercrombie is hitting .295 with 19 home runs and 64 RBI in 92 games. On July 14th versus Sioux City, Abercrombie became the American Association’s all-time leader in home runs, and has run his record total to 98 through Friday night’s 16-6 win over Fargo.

—SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba.ca

Photos by Jeff Miller