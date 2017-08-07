Abercrombie Leads Goldeyes Past Gary

WINNIPEG, MB. – Reggie Abercrombie did what he does best – hit homers and drive in runs.

Although Andrew Sohn hit a game-winning two run home run in the top of the ninth inning to lead the Winnipeg Goldeyes to a 9-7 win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Sunday afternoon, the day was all about Reggie.

Abercrombie hit two two-run homers and drove in six runs as the American Association’s all-time leading home run hitter and RBI man just added to his career numbers.

For Abercrombie, who went three-for-four with two runs scored and six driven in, it was just another day at the office.

Meanwhile, with the win, the Goldeyes won their second straight game, eight of the last nine and seven of the first eight on this current 11-game road trip. The Fish also improved to 43-30 on the season and pulled a game and a half in front of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the race for first in the American Association’s North Division.

On Sunday in Gary, the Goldeyes built a big lead, blew it and then battled back to win in the ninth. They scored twice in the first, led 7-3 after seven and then gave up four runs in the bottom of the eighth as Gary tied the game. But in the ninth, with Mason Katz at second, Sohn hit it over the wall and then All-star closer Ryan Chaffee just it down in the bottom half of the inning to get his 14th save.

Goldeyes starter Edwin Carl was rock solid, allowing three runs on six scattered hits over five complete innings. However, Daniel Minor and Evan Rutckyj each gave up two runs in the eighth before Victor Capellan shut it down. Chaffee got the job done in the ninth but Capellan (1-4, 1.72 ERA) got the win.

The Goldeyes outhit the RailCats 12-11 as Sohn, who is now leading the Goldeyes in hitting with a .342 average, went four-for-five with three runs scored and two driven in. Josh Romanski had two hits in five trips, scored a run and is now hitting .322. Mason Katz had two hits and raised his average to .239. Rohm (.281) also had a hit.

After the game, the Goldeyes hopped on the bus and hightailed it West to Sioux Falls, S.D. On Monday night at 7:05 p.m. the Goldeyes and Canaries will open a for a three-game set. Every game can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU in Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes return home to Shaw Park on Friday, Aug. 11, when they play host to the Wichita Wingnuts at 7:05 p.m.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal