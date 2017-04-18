Abduction Claim In Winnipeg’s North End Unfounded

WINNIPEG, MB. — Claims of the attempted abduction of an 11-year-old Winnipeg boy are unfounded.

It allegedly happened around 3:25pm on Good Friday near Selkirk Avenue and Parr Street.

Winnipeg police say an incident did occur, but it was not an attempted abduction.

The investigation has now been closed and no charges are being laid.

Winnipeg police thank the public for their help solving this case.

They remind the public to always call police when they see something suspicious.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File