9 Hour Police Standoff On Main Street

WINNIPEG, MB – A police standoff that started last night has ended peacefully.

It began when Winnipeg Police spotted a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. When they tried to arrest him, he bolted into a Main Street apartment and barricaded himself inside.

The cops closed off the area around Main and Church Avenue and waited him out for nine hours. The guy eventually gave himself up about 7:30 this morning.

Main has since been re-opened to traffic.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File