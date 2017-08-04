9 Hour Police Standoff On Main Street

Hal Anderson
Posted: 2 seconds ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS

WINNIPEG, MB – A police standoff that started last night has ended peacefully.

It began when Winnipeg Police spotted a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. When they tried to arrest him, he bolted into a Main Street apartment and barricaded himself inside.

The cops closed off the area around Main and Church Avenue and waited him out for nine hours. The guy eventually gave himself up about 7:30 this morning.

Main has since been re-opened to traffic.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

 

Tags: , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Man RRRolls Up His Rim To Win Big!
Today Is A Deadly Day
Omnitrax Still Won’t Pay
“Significant” Amount Of Cash Found In St. James

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.