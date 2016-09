One lucky lotto player is waking up to a $9.7-million win.

Unless you bought your ticket somewhere in BC, it probably wasn’t you.

A single winning ticket will collect the full Lotto 649 jackpot.

One winner also took the guaranteed $1-million prize.

That ticket was purchased somewhere in Ontario.

The next Lotto 649 draw is set for Wednesday, September 21st.

Approximately $5-million is up for grabs.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca