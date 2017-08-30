86-Year-Old Winnipeg Woman Robbed On Main St.

WINNIPEG, MB – On Tuesday morning, an 86-year-old woman was robbed.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of Main Street.

According to police, the victim had just left the bank and was walking when she got knocked to the ground.

After she fell, the assailant stole her purse.

The victim had cuts to her elbow as a result the incident.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and asks anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 204-986-6219.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News