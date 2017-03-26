8 Ways To Stay Safe In Winnipeg This Spring

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police have shared 8 tips to help you stay safe this spring. Check them out below!

Keep doors locked at all times. If you are working in the back yard, keep your front door and garage door closed and locked; and lock your back door when you are in the front yard. Always lock your doors when you leave, even if you only plan to be gone for a few minutes.

During the spring weather, many people open windows or sliding glass doors while they are at home. Always remember to close and lock your windows and sliding doors when you go to bed or leave the house.

Install motion-activated lights in your front and back yards, so when someone approaches your home, the lights automatically come on, illuminating that person.

Put all ladders and other tools back into a secure storage area after you use them. Ladders and other tools can be used by criminals to access your home. Always lock any storage unit or shed you have on your property.

Be aware of home improvement scams. If you did not solicit the contractor or salesman who shows up at your door unannounced, do not do business with that person.

If a utility representative comes to your house, request identification. True representatives will carry their identification and they will gladly show it to you. Call their company for verification.

In warm weather months personal property thefts increase; there is a tendency to leave items, such as bicycles, gardening tools, lawnmowers, weed eaters, and other yard tools lying around in the open. Make sure you lock up your personal property in your garage or yard shed; it doesn’t take long for someone to ride by and quickly take your property. An open garage door or yard shed can also be inviting, keep them closed even when you’re at home.

Always remember to roll up your car windows, take any valuables out of your car, and lock your doors every time you exit your vehicle, even if your vehicle is parked in your driveway. – Being a good neighbor can be one of the best crime prevention tools. Watchful, attentive neighbors can identify activity that is not “normal” to their neighborhoods and alert the Winnipeg Police Service (911 or 204-986-6222 / Non-Emergency Number)

