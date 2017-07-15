8 People Injured in Accident on Manitoba Hwy 59

WINNIPEG, MB. – Eight people have been taken to hospital as a result of an accident on Highway 59.

Today around 11:30 am, Selkirk and Grand Marais RCMP and emergency services attended to a two vehicle accident on Highway 59, 3 km north of Scanterbury, Manitoba.

RCMP said in a release, “The initial investigation has determined that a Jeep, driven by a 27 year old male from Winnipeg, was heading south on Highway 59 when it drifted into oncoming traffic and collided with a pick-up truck. The driver of the Jeep along with three passengers, two adult males and one 11 year old male, all from Winnipeg, were taken to hospital with a variety of injuries.”

All four people in the pick-up truck, one adult male, one adult female, one male youth and one female youth, all from Winnipeg, were also taken to hospital. The young girl was transported in serious condition.

The accident resulted in a total of eight people that were transported to hospital. RCMP said they will provide an update once the ages are confirmed for all involved in this collision.

Police did say alcohol is not a factor in this collision and it appears all occupants were wearing seatbelts.

At this time, charges are pending against the driver of the Jeep in relation to this collision.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News