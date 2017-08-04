8 Medals Thursday, 10 Overall & More to Come

WINNIPEG, MB – Led by a gold medal from the great Victoria Tachinski, Team Manitoba put eight medals on the board at the 2017 Canada Games on Thursday.

But as much fun as Thursday was, Friday could be even better.

At 3:30 this afternoon, Tachinski will run the final of the 800 metres at the University of Manitoba and she’s favored to win, while at 7 p.m. Team Manitoba plays Team Saskatchewan in the baseball gold medal game at Shaw Park.

On Thursday, Manitoba added three bronze, four silver, and a gold to their medal count which now sits at 10. The highlight was Tachinski’s thrilling win in the 400 metres. She clinched Team Manitoba’s first gold medal of the Canada Summer Games with a time of 54.04 seconds and the young Penn State racer will have both the 800 this afternoon and the 4X400-metre final at 7 p.m. tonight.

Meanwhile, yesterday, sprinter Tegan Turner won a bronze in the women’s 100-metre final and later teamed up with Tayo Babalola, Rachael McLeod and Brianna Tynes to win bronze in the 4×100-metre relay. Turner’s time in the solo event was officially a personal best at 11.81 seconds. Regan Hofley also gave Manitoba its first Special Olympics medal with a silver finish in the female 100-metre final.

Manitoba athletes also won silver medals in male high jump and female triple-jump. Nathan Smith, who set a new personal best with a height of 2.08 metres, earned Team Manitoba’s first medal in a male event. Rebekah Eckert then finished with the second-best length in the female triple-jump.

In total, athletics accounted for six medals on Thursday.

Over at Shaw Park, Manitoba baseball won a shot at gold with a thrilling 1-0 win over Alberta in the semifinal. Noah Geekie, with a little help from Jordan Lussier, pitched brilliantly while Tanner Boyle from Portage drove in the winning run – the game’s only run.

Team Manitoba earned its first medal of the day in rowing when the crew of Abby Dent, Justine Gillert, national junior champion Emma Gray and Gabriella Yakemow finished third in quadruple sculls. Manitoba will have three more opportunities for rowing medals on Friday with the men’s four, the women’s single scull and the women’s double sculls finals at Kenora Rowing Club.

The Roy sisters, Kyla and Caitie, teamed up with Claire Healey to earn Manitoba’s first silver medal. The trio finished second in the triathlon relay at Birds Hill Park. Both Kyla, Canada’s junior triathlon champion, and Caitie compete in one more event on Friday, when they team up with Raphael Armour-Lazzari and Adam Naylor in the four-person mixed relay.

Medal watch will start early for Team Manitoba on Friday — the final day of Week One competition. Rower Emma Gray will be on the water for the single scull event at 9:30 a.m. Manitoba’s women’s basketball team competes for bronze at the Duckworth Centre at noon.

And if you don’t already have a ticket, be sure to get to Shaw Park early tonight. The Manitoba-Saskatchewan final will be a sell-out.

The Friday Schedule:

Athletics

12:30 p.m.-7:40 p.m. – Athletics events – University of Manitoba Stadium. Victoria Tachinski runs for gold at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Baseball

7:00 p.m. – Gold Medal Game – Male Baseball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Saskatchewan – Shaw Park

Basketball

12:00 p.m. – Bronze Medal Game – Female Basketball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Alberta – Duckworth Centre

Rowing

9:30 a.m. – Female single scull final (Emma Gray)

10:10 a.m. – Male four final

11:30 a.m. – Female double sculls final

Sailing

11:00 a.m. – All categories

Triathlon

9:00 a.m. – Mixed relay (Kyla Roy)

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos – James Carey Lauder & Monique Ditter