78 Pot Plants Found In Rural Manitoba Home

MANITOBA – Fisher Branch and Peguis RCMP take down a large marijuana grow operation in rural Manitoba.

On February 3, police executed a warrant on a rural home in the RM of Fisher, Manitoba. When officers entered the house, they located 78 marijuana plants at various stages of growth.

In a release police confirmed, nobody was in the home when they entered, the grow operation has been dismantled and that no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News