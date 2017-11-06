700 Brandon Students Did The Monster Mash

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 57 seconds ago brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police say 700 students attended the 2017 Monster Mash on Halloween.

Brandon School Division students were invited to the UCT Pavilion in the Keystone Centre last Tuesday.

The event started at 6:30pm and concluded at 11:00pm.

Brandon police would like to thank the volunteers from the Assiniboine Community College Police Studies Program, Citizens on Patrol Program (COPP), Brandon and Area Search & Rescue, and the many citizens of our community.

The commitment and support from the volunteers helped make another safe and enjoyable Monster Mash for students in Brandon.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea

Tags: , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Busy Day For Brandon Loss Prevention Officer
Brandon Woman Attacks Common-Law Partner
Would-Be Robber On Loose After Firing Shotgun In Brandon Store
Tools Stolen From Shed Near Riverview School

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.