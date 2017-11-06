700 Brandon Students Did The Monster Mash

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police say 700 students attended the 2017 Monster Mash on Halloween.

Brandon School Division students were invited to the UCT Pavilion in the Keystone Centre last Tuesday.

The event started at 6:30pm and concluded at 11:00pm.

Brandon police would like to thank the volunteers from the Assiniboine Community College Police Studies Program, Citizens on Patrol Program (COPP), Brandon and Area Search & Rescue, and the many citizens of our community.

The commitment and support from the volunteers helped make another safe and enjoyable Monster Mash for students in Brandon.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea