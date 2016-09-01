7.1 Earth Quake off coast of New Zealand
An earthquake occurred earlier today near the east coast of New Zeland’s North Island. Residents of Tologa Bay were asked to evacuate after the 7.1 quake struck just 169km north-east of Gisborne.
The quake happened at approximately 4:37 a.m local time. According to the earthquake.usgs.gov, the quake was at a depth of 19km. There are reports the quake did cause a tsunami but according to an emergency worker, speaking with New Zealand radio, it has had no noticeable impact.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii tweeted that only a 21 cm wave had been measured.
-Staff, MyToba News
-Photo credit earthquake.usgs.gov