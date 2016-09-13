Over 65K attended Downtown BIZ’s ManyFest

Over 65,000 people attended the 6th annual ManyFest on Broadway and Memorial Boulevard this past weekend from September 9 to 11.

One of the festival’s most popular attractions was the Food Truck Wars. Thousands of Winnipeggers sampled and savoured delicious culinary treats from over 33 different food trucks. Judged by Jeremy Senaris (MasterChef Canada Runner-up), Kevin Burgin (680 CJOB’s The Main Ingredient), Eva Kovacs, (Global News Winnipeg), and Susie Parker (SPARKER Strategy Group), winners of the Judges’ Choice Awards were:

· Most Original – The Red Ember’s The Carrot Pizza

· Best Presentation – KYU Grill’s Big Wave

· Best Bang for Your Buck – Simba Safari Grill’s Chapati Burger

Over 3,000 votes were cast, and the winner of the 2016 People’s Choice Award was KYU Grill with 362 votes. Second place runner up with 180 votes was The Red Ember, and third place with 179 votes was Island Fusion.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that downtown was the place to be this past weekend,” says Stefano Grande, Chief Executive Officer for the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ. “It’s amazing to see thousands of Winnipeggers coming together from all across the city to celebrate our downtown and create an exciting energy and vibe in the heart of our city. Now that people have seen how amazing our downtown is, I encourage Winnipeggers to check it out all year-round.”

