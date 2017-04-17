Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

61-Year-Old Manitoba Man Dies in Accident

RCMP Police Carter Brooks
Kevin Klein
Posted: April 17th at 12:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. – A 61-year-old Manitoba Man dies in single vehicle accident in the RM of North Norfolk.

Yesterday around 5:30 pm, Portage La Prairie RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover on PR 242 at Municipal Road 60 North, located 10 KM south of the Trans-Canada Highway in the RM of North Norfolk.

Upon arrival, RCMP found an SUV in the ditch and discovered that the driver had been ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, a 61-year-old male from the RM of North Norfolk, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police believe the driver, who was southbound on PR 242 at the time, lost control of his vehicle, which entered the ditch and rolled.

Police say, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Tags: , , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.