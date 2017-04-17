61-Year-Old Manitoba Man Dies in Accident

WINNIPEG, MB. – A 61-year-old Manitoba Man dies in single vehicle accident in the RM of North Norfolk.

Yesterday around 5:30 pm, Portage La Prairie RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover on PR 242 at Municipal Road 60 North, located 10 KM south of the Trans-Canada Highway in the RM of North Norfolk.

Upon arrival, RCMP found an SUV in the ditch and discovered that the driver had been ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, a 61-year-old male from the RM of North Norfolk, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police believe the driver, who was southbound on PR 242 at the time, lost control of his vehicle, which entered the ditch and rolled.

Police say, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News