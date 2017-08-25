$54M For Manitoba’s Education Infrastructure

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba will upgrade education infrastructure to the tune of $53.7-million.

Around 110 renewal projects will be launched across the province with an eye towards improving the well-being of students and educators in public schools.

“These projects will provide students and educators throughout Manitoba with safe and healthy places in which to study and work,” says Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart.

“We are making significant investments in school infrastructure renewal because our government recognizes how important it is to ensure all students have a positive learning environment.”

The projects announced today include necessary health and safety-related infrastructure upgrades to roofing and mechanical systems including:

$14.3-million for roof replacements in the Brandon, division scholaire franco manitobaine, Flin Flon, Frontier, Hanover, Mountain View, Pembina Trails, Pine Creek, Prairie Rose, Prairie Spirit, River East Transcona, Seine River, Southwest Horizon, Sunrise, Swan Valley, Turtle River, and Winnipeg school divisions

$15.6-million for mechanical systems replacement in the Frontier, Hanover, Interlake, Lord Selkirk, Louis Riel, Mountain View, Pembina Trails, Portage la Prairie, Red River Valley, River East Transcona, Rolling River, Seine River, Seven Oaks, St. James-Assiniboia, Sunrise, and Winnipeg school divisions

$13.7-million for structural upgrades in the Brandon, Lord Selkirk, Mountain View, Pembina Trails, Pine Creek, Portage la Prairie, Prairie Rose, Prairie Spirit, Red River Valley, River East Transcona, Seven Oaks, Southwest Horizon, St. James-Assiniboia, Sunrise, Swan Valley, Turtle River, and Winnipeg school divisions

$10.1-million for access projects in the Beautiful Plains, Border Land, Brandon, Flin Flon, Hanover, Mountain View, Pembina Trails, Portage la Prairie, Prairie Rose, Red River Valley, River East Transcona, Southwest Horizon, St. James-Assiniboia, Sunrise, Turtle Mountain, and Winnipeg school divisions

“I feel confident these projects will make a real difference for students and teaching staff in Manitoba and help to extend the lives of many of our public schools,” says Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton.

“Our government is committed to making Manitoba the most improved province in Canada and thanks to strategic investments such as these, we’re on our way to achieving our goal.”

Wharton made the announcement at Vincent Massey Collegiate, where students and staff will soon benefit from a new 17,000-square-foot re-roofing project at the school.

Julie Fisher, board chair for the Pembina Trails School Division, welcomes the announcement.

“For decades, students under this roof have been receiving a quality education. The foundation they build here at Vincent Massey opens the doors of possibility,” says Fisher.

“We want to thank the province for its commitment to Pembina Trails schools. The funds announced today will mean more than a roof renewal. This investment in infrastructure is a critical way to provide for our both current and future student population.”

Wharton noted the projects will be completed within a timeframe of six to 24 months following the award of tenders and start of construction.

Manitoba’s government is providing more than $92.4-million in planned capital spending in 2017-18 for public school infrastructure projects across the province.

—MyToba News

Photo – File