50 Killed, 400 Injured at Las Vegas Mass Shooting

UPDATED @ 9:15AM

WINNIPEG, MB. – Two Manitoban’s were injured during the shootings in Las Vegas last night.

It is reported that Jody Ansell from Stonewall, now living in Vancouver, was shot in the arm. She is in good condition and to be released from hospital shortly. The other Manitoban injured is a friend of Jody’s who has not been named, she was shot in the stomach and remains in hospital at this time.

MyToba News will continue to follow the story and provide details as they become available.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

LAS VEGAS, NV. – Last night, more than 20,000 country music fans at an outdoor concert became the target of a 64-year-old man in what is now the deadliest shooting in US history.

Here is what we know at this time, 50 people were killed and more than 400 hundred people have been injured. The shooter was firing on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. It is being reported the shooter took his own life.

The above Reuters News video was posted on Twitter and captures the moment the gunman opens fire from a hotel room onto the crowd.

It is now being reported that more than 400 people were rushed to area hospitals with various injuries resulting from the mass shooting and the stampede that occurred as people fled for their lives.

There are many reports that the gunman, was 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, from Nevada.

Police are telling media that they found several weapons, including 10 rifles, inside his room. Click the video below to hear police speak about the event.

MyToba News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they are received.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Video – Reuters News