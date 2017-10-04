5-Year-Old Child Among Six People Hospitalized After Brandon Crash

BRANDON, MB – A 5-year-old child is among six people injured in a three vehicle accident on Kirkaldy Drive.

It happened around 8:30 pm on Tuesday.

Police say a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 27-year-old man was moving westbound on Kirkaldy drive when it hit a small SUV that was turning northbound onto Cater Drive.

After hitting the SUV, the Grand Prix hit a Minivan that was heading eastbound on Kirkaldy.

All three vehicles were heavily damaged. In total, nine people were involved in the crash.

The driver of the Grand Prix was taken to hospital by STARS, having suffered serious injuries. He remains in critical condition.

In total six people were taken to hospital, including the 5-year-old child who suffered a head injury. The child is in stable condition.

According to Brandon Police, speed, alcohol, and drug use are believed to be factors in the collision, and charges are pending against the driver of the Grand Prix.

