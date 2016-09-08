5 Manitobans invited to women’s Hockey Canada Fall Festival

WINNIPEG – Defensemen Jocelyne Larocque, Halli Krzyzaniak and Brigette Lacquette and forwards Jenelle Kohanchuk and Bailey Bram have been invited to Hockey Canada’s women’s Fall Festival.

The annual Festival, which features the best female players in Canada, is an invitation-only event that will run in Calgary from Sept. 11-18.

The 44 players selected will play on two teams — Red and White – during a seven-day camp that feature eight games along with practices at the Markin MacPhail Centre.

Anyone from Manitoba interested in attending can purchase tickets for all games featuring the National Women’s Team’s hopefuls and alumnus, at the door for just $5.

“The Fall Festival serves as an important evaluation opportunity for Canada’s National Women’s Team coaching staff,” said head coach Laura Schuler, the Dartmouth University head coach who hails from Scarborough.

“The Fall Festival is a critical touchpoint for the players in our program as they come together for the first time on the ice this season with our coaching staff,” said Team Canada director Melody Davidson. “These 44 players have worked hard to earn their invitations and this is a great opportunity for them to show if they have what it takes to represent Canada at the senior level on the international stage throughout the 2016-17 season.”

For Kohanchuk, this is an important return to the national team program. She underwent sports hernia last winter and is making her first major comeback after working out with a group of players at MTS Iceplex this summer.

“Right now my goal is the 2018 Olympics,” she told Game On Magazine this summer. “Everything I do is geared toward making the team – nutrition, on- and off-ice training, everything.”

The roster for Canada’s National Women’s Team Fall Festival includes:

22 players who won silver with Canada’s National Women’s Team at the 2016 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Kamloops, B.C., including Manitobans Bram, Krzyzaniak, Lacquette and Larocque.

22 players who won a silver medal with Canada’s National Women’s Team at the 2015 4 Nations Cup in Sundsvall, Sweden including Manitobans Bram, Krzyzaniak and Lacquette.

16 players who won a gold medal with Canada’s National Women’s Team at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia including one Manitoban —

10 players who won a gold medal with Canada’s National Women’s Development Team at the 2016 Nations Cup including one Manitoban – Lacquette.

Nine players who were a part of Canada’s National Women’s Development Team for a three-game series against the United States in August in Calgary, Alta., including one Manitoban – Krzyzaniak.

“Following Canada’s National Women’s Team Fall Festival, players will be monitored at the Women’s National Team events, Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 Team and Development Team events, and international events, such as the 2016 4 Nations Cup in Vierumäki, Finland, as well as with their club teams during the 2016-17 season,” said Schuler. “These evaluations will assist coaches and scouts in selecting the team that will represent Canada at the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Plymouth, Mich., from March 31-April 7, 2017.”

-Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photos – Hockey Canada and Sasky Stewart, CWHL