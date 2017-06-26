5 Manitoba Bison on CFL Teams

WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba Bison alumni are on five of nine CFL teams including two on Winnipeg Blue Bombers roster.

There are ten former Manitoba Bisons on CFL rosters plus one former Bison staff member as a CFL coach while two former Bisons are in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers for the start of the upcoming 2017 season.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have the most Bison alumni with three players on their roster while the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Toronto Argonauts, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have two former Bison players on their roster. There is also one Bison player on the Montreal Alouettes roster.

The ten Manitoba Bisons on CFL rosters are; linebacker Thomas Miles in his fourth CFL season and first with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. On Saskatchewan, wide receiver Nic Demski begins his third season with the Roughriders along with defensive lineman Eddie Steele, in his seventh CFL season (first with Sask.) and running back Kienan LaFrance is in his third season. Offensive lineman Landon Rice starts his fifth CFL season plus defensive lineman Evan Gill in his third year, both with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Running back Anthony Coombs starts his fourth CFL season with the Toronto Argonauts. The Montreal Alouettes have defensive tackle Don Oramasionwu, in his ninth CFL season.

In their rookie CFL season, wide receiver Derek Yachison starts his first season on the practice roster with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers while defensive end Evan Foster was drafted by the Toronto Argonauts in 2017 and will commence his first CFL season on their practice roster.

“It is always proud to watch former Manitoba Bisons make a lasting impact on several CFL rosters. I am happy to see so many Bison student-athletes graduate into the professional ranks after a successful career at Manitoba,” said Bison Football head coach Brian Dobie.

Former Manitoba Bisons Currently Playing Professional Football (as of June 21/17)

(LB) Thomas Miles – Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)

**(WR) Derek Yachison – Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)

(WR) Nic Demski – Saskatchewan Roughriders (CFL)

(DL) Eddie Steele – Saskatchewan Roughriders (CFL)

*(RB) Kienan LaFrance – Saskatchewan Roughriders (CFL)

(DT) Evan Gill – Hamilton Tiger-Cats (CFL)

(OL) Landon Rice – Hamilton Tiger-Cats (CFL)

(RB) Anthony Coombs – Toronto Argonauts (CFL)

**(DE) Evan Foster – Toronto Argonauts (CFL)

(DT) Don Oramasionwu – Montreal Alouettes (CFL)

Bob Dyce – Ottawa REDBLACKS (CFL coach)

David Onyemata – New Orleans Saints (NFL)

Geoff Gray – Green Bay Packers (NFL)

* – 1 game injured list** – practice squad

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

With Files from University of Manitoba

File Photo