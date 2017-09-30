5 Drunk Drivers Stopped In Just Six Hours Friday Night On Manitoba Roads

WINNIPEG, MB – In the space of just six hours Friday night, Manitoba RCMP removed five drunk drivers from the highways.

All of the drivers nabbed were above the blood alcohol limit, and will end up in court facing charges.

“Road safety in Manitoba has been and always will be a priority for the RCMP”, said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP. “We are committed to eliminating impaired driving and the tragedies that are all too often associated with this high-risk driving behaviour and we encourage anyone who observes this dangerous behaviour to please contact the police.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News