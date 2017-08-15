4th Wildest Dreams Event At Winnipeg Conservancy

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Conservancy needs your help helping disadvantaged families.

They’ll get a chance to once-in-a-lifetime experience at the famous park’s zoo.

This Thursday, August 14th, more than 1,400 kids and their families will enjoy the VIP treatment, from special guests to animal encounters.

But it doesn’t stop there!

This event is the face of a campaign that helps send kids to the park and zoo for programming throughout the entire year!

How you can help

Make a donation online or call 204-927-8080.

Add a twoonie top-up to your purchase at park and zoo venues until August 17

Purchase a $10 Wildest Dreams wolf stuffie available for sale at Wild Things Unique Gifts, at pop-ups in the Zoo and special events in the Park.

—MyToba News

Photo – Provided