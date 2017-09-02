WINNIPEG, MB. – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced the fourth annual Fan Fest presented by Bell MTS from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Bell MTS Iceplex.

Fan Fest will officially launch the start of a new hockey season, giving passionate Jets fans the chance to get up close and personal with some of the players. Fans will also have the opportunity to take in a variety of fun, family-friendly and interactive activities. Fan Fest is also moving inside Bell MTS Iceplex this year, taking over the two back rinks with activations throughout the facility, creating an exciting convention-like feel.

At Fan Fest on Saturday, Sept. 16, the Jets will conduct two on-ice sessions at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Admission to these sessions is free, but limited to available seating on a first come, first served basis, and fans are asked to begin lining up after 8 a.m. Fans that do not get into one session will be able to line up for the ensuing one.

During, between and following the ice times, the Fan Fest stage will feature select Winnipeg Jets players, coaches and management as they participate in live Q & A sessions moderated by Moose play-by-play announcer Mitch Peacock and Jets TV reporter Mitchell Clinton. There will also be a separate stage with autograph opportunities with select current Moose players and Jets WHA and NHL alumni. New to Fan Fest this year are two breakout sessions: “From Big Idea to the Big Screen”, which shows fans how our video production teams put stories together for the scoreboard, and “Jet Maintenance” featuring Focus Fitness trainers who will explain how elite hockey players maintain their strict diet and gruelling training regimen year-round.

This season, Fan Fest will feature numerous interactive activities including a Winnipeg Jets combine, a Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame display, an EA Sports tent, a Canadian Armed Forces display, and inflatables from Partyworks. Jets Gear will be on site with Jets game-used equipment and jerseys, plus the new Adidas pro jerseys and Fanatics Breakaway jerseys will be available for sale to fans for the first time! There will be numerous food and beverage choices for the fans to keep their energy up as well, including a $5 Jets Dog. In addition, don’t forget to watch for the Winnipeg Jets Flight Squadron as well as our Winnipeg Jets in-game hosts who will be on hand giving away prizes throughout the event

Free parking is available throughout the day to the north of the Bell MTS Iceplex in the adjacent Assiniboia Downs lot.

For more information, click here.

Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club

File photo