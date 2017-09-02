WINNIPEG, MB. – Harold and Regan and the RHR LATIN Dance Company present the 4th Annual Winnipeg International Salsa Festival on September 8-10, 2017.

The weekend promises to be filled with workshops, performances by International and National artists as well as dancing by the music of world renowned DJ’s all at the Canad Inns Destination Centre Polo Park located at 1405 St. Matthews.

This highly anticipated event is Winnipeg’s largest and longest running International Latin Dance Festival, featuring workshops, performances, competition and nightlife parties with world-renowned artists from USA, Mexico and Canada. Attendees will enjoy dancing with over 20 professional artists along with their students from across Canada and USA. Harold and Regan and RHR Latin Dance Company invite everyone to join the Winnipeg Latin community for a weekend of salsa, bachata, cha cha, afro, Cuban rueda, reggaeton, kizomba, and much more!

SCHEDULE

Starting Friday night, Heart of the Country showcase competition will begin at 6:00 p.m at Canad Inns Destination Centre Polo Park at 1405 St. Matthews. Performances begin at 8:00 p.m. followed by social dancing to the music of our guest and local DJ’s until 2:00 a.m. Heart of the Country is a competition with over 30 divisions. This involves showcase performances on Friday and heats the following day. It is an opportunity for dancers to bring their dance to a new level.

Saturday workshops run from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Canad Inns Destination Centre Polo Park while the Heart of the Country heats competition takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Gala event with will begin 8:00 p.m. with performances from some of the best talent in the Latin Dance Community followed by social dancing to the music of DJ Montuno from Montreal and DJ Sisco from Toronto as well as local DJ’s until 2 a.m.

Sunday; workshops begin at 11:00 a.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. at Canad Inns Destination Centre Polo Park. The Festival ends with a Jack and Jill competition and social dancing until 2 a.m. View the full schedule here.

“We are delighted to have the Heat of the Country competition again this year. It is a wonderful opportunity for dancers to take their skills to a whole new level,” says Regan Hirose, director of RHR Latin Dance Company. “It is something that will help bring in dancers from across the country. Anyone attending the competition will be able to see some of the best talent there is performing to the best of their ability.”

In addition to the competition, National and International artists will be coming to Winnipeg to teach and to perform. The Winnipeg International Salsa Festival has attracted some of the most talented Latin dance artists and DJ’s from around the world.

You can find more information on tickets and the event online, click here.

Regan Hirose for MyToba News

