3rd Annual Mark Scheifele Golf Classic Raises $190,000

WINNIPEG, MB. – KidSport Winnipeg is very pleased to announce that $190,000 was raised from the 2017 Mark Scheifele Golf Classic and 3rd Annual Hockey Camp held June 24-26, 2017.

The sold-out two-day hockey camp was held at the Bell MTS Iceplex and hosted 224 kids between the ages of 5-12. Scheifele, Andrew Murray, Ben Fanelli and Winnipeg Jets Michael Hutchinson, Josh Morrissey, Eric Comrie, Kyle Connor, Jack Roslovic, JC Lipon and Quinton Howden assisted the Jets Hockey Development Team on ice.

“The guys and I had an awesome weekend and I’m thrilled the camp and tournament were so successful,” said Scheifele, KidSport Winnipeg Athlete Ambassador. “Both events receive so much community support and I’d like to thank all the sponsors, parents, kids, guest coaches and golfers for giving so generously and supporting KidSport. Every year we want to set the bar higher and help more families get their kids into sports; to have met that goal this year is incredibly rewarding and I’m excited to see what we can achieve next year.”

The golf classic took place at Niakwa Country Club where Scheifele, Hutchinson, Morrissey, Connor, Roslovic, Lipon, along with Olympic gold medalist Kaitlyn Lawes, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers Matt Nichols and Justin Medlock, were auctioned to play with teams. Jill Officer, Nelson Nogier, David Richert, Trevor Kidd, Doug Brown, Thomas Miles and Taylor Loffler, joined other professional athletes, local celebrities and business leaders to participate in the sell-out tournament.

All proceeds from both events will go towards paying the registration fees for kids in Winnipeg so that they will be able to participate in sports.

“We are delighted that this year’s camp and tournament were so successful! We would like to thank Mark for all the time, energy and commitment he has invested in making such a difference in the lives of kids in Winnipeg,” said Mike Witoski, Chair of KidSport Winnipeg. “Thank you to our title sponsors, 24-7 Intouch and FXR, we are grateful for all your ongoing support. We’d also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Mark’s friends, teammates, guest athletes, participants, sponsors and all the dedicated KidSport volunteers who give their time so generously. We’re looking forward to 2018!”

