$350,000 Donation for Diversity Gardens

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Diversity Gardens project at Assiniboine Park receives a $350,000 donation.

Assiniboine Park Conservancy announced a gift of $350,000 from BMO Financial Group in support of the Imagine a Place Campaign and the development of Canada’s Diversity Gardens. This donation is the second made by BMO to the park bringing their commitment to the Campaign to $450,000.

“We are extremely grateful for the support from BMO Financial Group and we thank them tremendously,” said Margaret Redmond, APC President and CEO. “Canada’s Diversity Gardens is going to be an iconic horticultural attraction for our city and our province and this gift is going to help make this magnificent project a reality.”

“We are proud to lend our support to a truly unique project that is sure to be enjoyed by the Winnipeg community for many years to come,” said John MacAulay, Senior Vice President, Prairies Central Canada Division, BMO Bank of Montreal. “We look forward to seeing the final stunning facility, which we’re certain will become a centrepiece for APC guests.”

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File photo