$34M For Manitoba Water And Sewer Upgrades

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba is investing over $34-million in new water and wastewater upgrades for Manitoba municipalities.

“Our government is investing in important water and wastewater projects in communities across the province,” says Indigenous and Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke.

“These projects will help foster sustainable, safe, healthy communities for Manitobans to live and work. By partnering with municipalities to invest in strategic infrastructure, we are supporting economic growth in Manitoba.”

Thursday’s announcement is part of a new five-year Manitoba Water Services Board capital funding plan that will invest a total of $34.9-million in 21 water and wastewater infrastructure projects across the province.

“We are pleased to support these important water infrastructure upgrades for Portage la Prairie and the surrounding area,” says Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart.

“These investments will help sustain the region’s industrial capacity as well as our ability to attract future economic development, while meeting our shared responsibility to protect the environment.”

The City of Portage la Prairie will receive $3-million for water and wastewater system upgrades, including watermain renewal, a new industrial park forcemain, as well as the first phase of water treatment plant upgrades for design drawings.

Additionally, the RM of Portage la Prairie is receiving $350,000 for rural water pipeline infrastructure upgrades.

Chris Goertzen

“Clean, safe drinking water is essential to public health, and expanding water and wastewater treatment capacity is necessary for our communities to grow and prosper,” says Association of Manitoba Municipalities president Chris Goertzen.

“We appreciate the Province of Manitoba’s partnership on the Manitoba Water Services Board, as it is only through cost-sharing that these projects can move forward.”

Kam Blight

“Infrastructure investments in rural communities help maintain and build strong municipalities,” says RM of Portage la Prairie reeve Kam Blight.

“We welcome the support from the Province and are pleased to partner with them on water pipeline infrastructure upgrades in the RM of Portage la Prairie.”

Irvine Ferris

“We welcome this announcement today from Minister Clarke,” says Portage la Prairie mayor Irvine Ferris.

“This $3-million investment in infrastructure will be used for water and wastewater upgrades, including water main renewal, new industrial park force main as well as phase 1 water treatment plant upgrades. This investment will make our community more sustainable both now and into the future.”

Additional Information

The Manitoba Water Services Board enters into agreements with municipalities and water co-operatives to deliver sustainable water and wastewater infrastructure that enhances economic development while improving public health and environmental concerns.

The Manitoba Water Services Board leads the development of sustainable water and wastewater infrastructure and provides project management for major infrastructure projects.

The board conducts feasibility studies and environmental impact assessments for developing inter-municipal or regional infrastructure services.

The full project and budget list is available here.

—MyToba News

Photo – File