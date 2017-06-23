30 Winnipeg Actors Sought For New Movie

Andrew McCrea
Posted: June 23rd at 4:00pm Featured, movies, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB. — Laura Dern, Diane Kruger, and Kristen Stewart are coming to Winnipeg.

The Hollywood stars are shooting a new movie in the city this summer.

JT, which is being co-produced by Winnipeg’s Buffalo Gal Productions, is based on the literary hoax of author JT (Jeremiah “Terminator”) Leroy.

Jim Heber Casting says up to 30 actors will be needed and some of the roles will have lines.

Auditions will take place on June 29th and actors are encouraged to contact the casting company directly.

Shooting is set to take place from July 17th to August 21st.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Wednesday’s Top Clip: ‘Mission: Impossible’ airplane stunt is beyond scary

