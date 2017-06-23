30 Winnipeg Actors Sought For New Movie

WINNIPEG, MB. — Laura Dern, Diane Kruger, and Kristen Stewart are coming to Winnipeg.

The Hollywood stars are shooting a new movie in the city this summer.

JT, which is being co-produced by Winnipeg’s Buffalo Gal Productions, is based on the literary hoax of author JT (Jeremiah “Terminator”) Leroy.

Jim Heber Casting says up to 30 actors will be needed and some of the roles will have lines.

Auditions will take place on June 29th and actors are encouraged to contact the casting company directly.

Shooting is set to take place from July 17th to August 21st.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File