WINNIPEG, MB – An 18 year old man faces several charges after a crash that RCMP say was caused by texting and driving.

A car slammed into the back of a parked pick-up on the shoulder of a road southwest of Winnipeg near Morden.

Three people were hurt, one of them seriously.

The truck was pulled over so an escaped donkey could be captured.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File