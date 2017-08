WINNIPEG, MB – There was a big brawl in Selkirk on the weekend. RCMP say a fight broke out Saturday night in a large group of people.

Three people were sent to hospital about 10 o’clock. 27 and 19 year old men had stab wounds, while a 16 year old girl suffered severe injuries. They’re all in stable condition now.

No one has been arrested but anyone who saw anything are asked to call Selkirk RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File