3 Appointed To Manitoba’s Adult Abuse Committee

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba’s provincial government is adding three new members to the Adult Abuse Registry Committee.

“The additions of two registered nurses and a police officer will help the committee fulfil its requirements and bring new expertise and diverse skill sets to support effective operations,” says Families Minister Scott Fielding.

The Adult Abuse Registry records and tracks the identity of individuals found to have abused or neglected an adult, and is primarily used as a tool for employers to screen potential staff or volunteers.

The committee reviews reports of abuse or neglect for potential referral to the registry.

The Adult Abuse Registry Committee is required to have its membership include law enforcement officers, lawyers, health professionals and people with experience in adult care or service provision.

The 16-member board now includes three new members:

Det. Sgt. Nathan Kocis (Winnipeg) is a 20-year veteran of the Winnipeg Police Service and is currently the co-ordinator of the Vulnerable Persons Unit.

Kristen Legrange (Winnipeg) is a home-care case co-ordinator and nursing co-ordinator with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and a former visiting nurse and nurse clinician. She has served on multiple boards, such as the Kidney Foundation of Canada (Manitoba Chapter), and is a former chairperson of the Narol Children’s Centre.

Maryana Thorsteinson (Winnipeg) is a registered nurse and community case co-ordinator for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority with more than 20 years of experience providing community health services and care solutions for elderly patients and their families. Her volunteer experience includes the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Folklorama.

Fielding thanks all outgoing members for their service and all remaining members for their dedication.

—MyToba News

Photo – File