WINNIPEG, MB – A second emergency shelter for northern wildfire evacuees has been set up in Winnipeg.

The Red Cross says the indoor soccer complex on Leila Avenue will house close to 1,000 evacuees.

Evacuees are also being put up at the RBC Convention Centre and hotel rooms.

About 3,700 people have left their homes on three reserves in the Island Lake area of the province.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File