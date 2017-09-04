27-Year Old Winnipeg Man Facing Over 40 Cahrges

Kevin Klein
WINNIPEG, MB. – Winnipeg police have charged a 27-year old Winnipeg man in connection with a number of vehicle fires that were set in the city.

Between August 13, 2017, and September 3, 2017, police have been investigating a number of vehicle arsons that had been reported in the St. James–Assiniboia and Assiniboine South neighbourhoods.

Here is a list of the fires reported;

– On August 13, a hatchback in the area of Portage Avenue and Woodbridge Road was damaged.

– On August 16, a sedan in the 2500 block of Assiniboine Crescent was damaged.

– On August 17, a truck in the first 100 block of Epsom Crescent was damaged.

– On August 18, a sedan and a truck in the first 100 block of Sammons Crescent were damaged.

– On August 19, a hatchback in the 200 block of Ainslie Street was damaged.

– On August 22, a van in the first 100 block of Denton Place was damaged.

– On August 24, a sport utility vehicle in the 200 block of Ainslie Street was damaged.

– On August 24, a sport utility vehicle in the 200 block of Rita Street was damaged.

– On August 25, a sport utility vehicle in the 200 block of Strathmillan Road was damaged.

– On August 28, a sport utility vehicle in the 100 block of Traill Avenue was damaged.

– On August 28, a sport utility vehicle in the 200 block of Strathmillan Road was damaged.

– On August 28, a sedan in the 200 block of Albany Street was damaged.

– On August 29, a sport utility vehicle and a hatchback in the 100 block of Sunnyside Boulevard were damaged.

– On August 30, a hatchback in the 100 block of Geraldine Drive was damaged.

– On August 31, a sedan in the 100 block of Ridgedale Crescent was damaged.

– On September 1, a sedan in the 200 block of Elmhurst Road was damaged.

– On September 1, a sport utility vehicle and a truck in the 200 block of Lynbrook Drive were damaged.

– On September 3, a sedan in the first 100 block of Golden Gate Bay was damaged.

Police say, that each time a fire to the vehicle was set either overnight or during the early morning hours. The total damage to the vehicles is estimated to be in excess of $100,000.

Police identified a suspect and on September 3, 2017, a man was arrested in the 100 block of Hendon Avenue.

Shawn Robert Hall, a 27-year-old male of Winnipeg, has been charged with:

– Arson Causing Damage to Property (x21)
– Possession of Incendiary Material (x21)

He was detained in custody.

