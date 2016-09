A 25-year-old man from Sioux Valley First Nation is charged with manslaughter.

It happened early Friday morning around 1:10am on the Birdtail Sioux First Nation.

That’s about 50-kilometres north of Virden, Manitoba.

Dakota Ojibway police called the RCMP after the body of a 21-year-old man was found.

Dakota Pratt was arrested and set to appear in a Brandon court Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca