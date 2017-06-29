25% of Manitoba Drivers are Speeding

WINNIPEG, MB. – MPI provided details on a recent awareness campaign that found many Manitoba drivers continue to ignore the speed limit.

Findings from a recent speed awareness campaign reported 25 per cent of monitored vehicles (9,400 vehicles) were exceeding the posted speed limit. In total, nearly 38,000 vehicles were monitored during the Citizens on Patrol Program ‘Spotlight on Speed’ week held in 29 communities from May 1-6.

“The Citizens on Patrol Program is a grass-roots initiative, focused on community safety,” said Ron Schuler, Minister of Crown Services. “The ‘Spotlight on Speed’ initiative is just one example of how Citizens on Patrol groups across Manitoba volunteer their time and dedication to making their communities safer. We all owe these volunteers our gratitude.”

MPI says, “Speeding claims about 21 lives yearly in Manitoba, in addition to 600 people injured in speed-related crashes annually, according to Manitoba Public Insurance data.”

“The results of the ‘Spotlight on Speed’ week confirm that many drivers still do not understand the dangers associated with speeding,” said Ward Keith, vice-president, Business Development and Communications and Chief Administrative Officer, Manitoba Public Insurance.

“Speeding is a high-risk driving behaviour that can have tragic consequences. Last year was the deadliest year on Manitoba highways in a decade and some of those crashes were speed related. The goal for 2017 is to make our roadways safer for everyone.”

With a long weekend about to begin, it’s important to note that over the last five July long weekends (2012-2016), speed was a factor in more than 200 injury collisions.

“Unfortunately, some drivers don’t think about the dangers of speeding, which can include driving over the posted speed limit or driving too fast for conditions,” said Keith. “The reality is that speeding reduces reaction time and extends stopping distances, both of which can contribute to unnecessary collisions, serious injury, or death.”

Drive safely this long weekend, lives depend on it.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

With files from MPI

File Photo