$23 Million Dauphin Health Centre Project Approved

WINNIPEG, MB – A construction contract has been awarded for a $23-million project to redevelop and expand the emergency department at the Dauphin Regional Health Centre, Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced.

“We thank patients and staff for their patience during construction and look forward to the improved emergency department,” said Goertzen. “The new emergency department will ensure staff at the facility will be equipped to provide quality care for many years to come.”

Horizon Builders Ltd. from Brandon has been awarded the contract. The first phase of the project will be the creation of a temporary emergency department on the main floor of the building next to the existing main entrance and emergency department.

Phase two of the project will be to renovate and expand the original location to include:

• an enclosed ambulance garage;

• a resuscitation/trauma care room;

• treatment, exam and observation rooms;

• a decontamination room;

• a special care unit for extended emergency care of patients;

• support space; and

• a new main entry to the health centre including a driveway.

“Prairie Mountain Health is pleased this much-needed project is moving forward. The enhanced space and layout will improve Dauphin Regional Health Centre’s ability to provide safe, quality emergency room and special care unit care,” said Penny Gilson, chief executive officer, Prairie Mountain Health. “The redevelopment project will also provide for better access to and within the facility for patients and their families and help sustain critical services for Dauphin and area for many years to come.”

Construction is expected to begin later this spring, the minister noted.

-Government of Manitoba