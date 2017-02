WINNIPEG, MB – A new online database helping Manitobans connect to important services in their area is now live.

The website is a partnership between the United Way and Volunteer Manitoba and is called 211 Manitoba.

211 Manitoba is an online database and includes health, government, and social services available across Manitoba.

The site will help Manitobans find community and social resources.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – 211 Manitoba