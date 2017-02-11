streetside

21 Caught Illegally Crossing Manitoba Border

Spencer Fernando
WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba RCMP intercepted a total of 21 people illegally crossing the Manitoba Border overnight.

The individuals crossed in two groups at Emerson.

All the border crossers requested to make refugee claims, and the RCMP took them to the Canada Border Services Agency.

Those crossing the border reportedly fear being deported by the Trump administration.

