21 Caught Illegally Crossing Manitoba Border
WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba RCMP intercepted a total of 21 people illegally crossing the Manitoba Border overnight.
The individuals crossed in two groups at Emerson.
All the border crossers requested to make refugee claims, and the RCMP took them to the Canada Border Services Agency.
Those crossing the border reportedly fear being deported by the Trump administration.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
3 Comments
There is nothing illegal about seeking asylum. Unfortunately they can’t just go straight to a port of entry from the US because they would be turned back into the hands of the Trump administration and prison.
build a wall and make trump pay for it
I wonder if the Mexico border is seeing as many refugee seekers!