The 2017 Women of Distinction in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. – The YMCA-YWCA in Winnipeg presents the Women of Distinction Awards each year.

The awards are an exciting celebration to honour Manitoban women who have broken down barriers, made unique and exemplary contributions and inspired the development of others in our community.

This year more than 40 remarkable Manitoban women will be recognized for their unique and exemplary contributions at this year’s Awards Gala, which will be held May 3, 2017 at the RBC Convention Centre.

“The Women of Distinction Awards Gala is an inspiring evening when we celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of exceptional Manitoban women who have committed their time and dedication to improving the lives of others and making our communities better,” said Susan Emerson, Vice President, Operations – Community Programs for the YMCA-YWCA. “They are role models and trailblazers, whose amazing stories inspire action and leadership in others. We invite everyone to join us in honouring them on May 3.”

Below are a list of the 2017 Nominees;

Arts, Culture & Heritage

Dr. Shelley Sweeney

Darlene Coward Wight

Kayla Gordon

Buffy Handel

Business, Professions & Trades

Trudy Lavallee

Norva Riddell

MaryAnn Kempe

Giovanna Minenna

Community Champion

Arlene Skull

Cheryl Hoffmann

Sharon Redsky

Pat Wege

Yasmin Ali

Education, Training & Mentorship

Dr. Nancy Hansen

Dr. Diane Clare

Patricia Sayies

Science, Technology & Research

Dr. Debra Lane

Dr. Tamra Werbowetski-Ogilvie

Dr. Joanne Embree

Diana Nicholson

Young Women of Distinction

Patricia Kumbakisaka

Aly Raposo

Katarina Ziervogel

Stephanie Reid

Darrah Horobetz

The “Awards of Promise” are made to a young woman enrolled in school who will graduate from Grade 12 in 2017 and include a $2,000 scholarship. This year’s Prairie Award of Promise* Nominees are;

Abigail Olfert

Josée Boisvert

Danika Wiens

The 2017 Gerrie Hammond Memorial Award of Promise Nominees

Loizza Aquino

Xyza Singcay

Mirha Zohair

Naveena Thakur

Skyla Dudek

Anjelica Guevarra

Jordyn White

Sarah Campbell

Samantha Burrage

Joela Villanueva

Fiona Dunn

Ivy Desbiolles

Shylah Chartrand

Nina Le

You can buy tickets to the May 3 gala by clicking here or by calling 204.831.2974.