The 2017 Women of Distinction in Manitoba
“The Women of Distinction Awards Gala is an inspiring evening when we celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of exceptional Manitoban women who have committed their time and dedication to improving the lives of others and making our communities better,” said Susan Emerson, Vice President, Operations – Community Programs for the YMCA-YWCA. “They are role models and trailblazers, whose amazing stories inspire action and leadership in others. We invite everyone to join us in honouring them on May 3.”
Below are a list of the 2017 Nominees;
Arts, Culture & Heritage
Dr. Shelley Sweeney
Darlene Coward Wight
Kayla Gordon
Buffy Handel
Business, Professions & Trades
Trudy Lavallee
Norva Riddell
MaryAnn Kempe
Giovanna Minenna
Community Champion
Arlene Skull
Cheryl Hoffmann
Sharon Redsky
Pat Wege
Yasmin Ali
Education, Training & Mentorship
Dr. Nancy Hansen
Dr. Diane Clare
Patricia Sayies
Science, Technology & Research
Dr. Debra Lane
Dr. Tamra Werbowetski-Ogilvie
Dr. Joanne Embree
Diana Nicholson
Young Women of Distinction
Patricia Kumbakisaka
Aly Raposo
Katarina Ziervogel
Stephanie Reid
Darrah Horobetz
The “Awards of Promise” are made to a young woman enrolled in school who will graduate from Grade 12 in 2017 and include a $2,000 scholarship. This year’s Prairie Award of Promise* Nominees are;
Abigail Olfert
Josée Boisvert
Danika Wiens
The 2017 Gerrie Hammond Memorial Award of Promise Nominees
Loizza Aquino
Xyza Singcay
Mirha Zohair
Naveena Thakur
Skyla Dudek
Anjelica Guevarra
Jordyn White
Sarah Campbell
Samantha Burrage
Joela Villanueva
Fiona Dunn
Ivy Desbiolles
Shylah Chartrand
Nina Le
