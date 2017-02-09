2017 Manitoba Polar Bear Dare Coming Soon

WINNIPEG, MB – KidSport and Sport Manitoba are inviting Manitobans to participate in the 6th Annual Polar Bear Dare.

The event takes place March 18, 2017 in Lac du Bonnet. The funds raised go towards helping children participate in organized sport programs.

“This is a crazy, fun filled event and we are encouraging all the thrill seekers to come and join us for a good cause,” says Trena Taylor, Chairperson of the event. “Plus it’s a great way to support KidSport while crossing the Polar Bear swim off your bucket list!”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Manitoba Polar Bear Dare