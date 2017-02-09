2017 Manitoba Polar Bear Dare Coming Soon

Manitoba Polar Bear Dare
Spencer Fernando
Posted: February 9th at 6:30pm EVENTS, Featured, NEWS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – KidSport and Sport Manitoba are inviting Manitobans to participate in the 6th Annual Polar Bear Dare.

The event takes place March 18, 2017 in Lac du Bonnet. The funds raised go towards helping children participate in organized sport programs.

“This is a crazy, fun filled event and we are encouraging all the thrill seekers to come and join us for a good cause,” says Trena Taylor, Chairperson of the event. “Plus it’s a great way to support KidSport while crossing the Polar Bear swim off your bucket list!”

Click here to learn more.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Manitoba Polar Bear Dare

Tags: , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.