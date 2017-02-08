2017 Canada Summer Games Recruiting Winnipeg Volunteers

WINNIPEG, MB – On Saturday February 11, the Canada Summer Games will be hosting a celebration of the Canada Games 50th Anniversary.

The event will also be a chance to recruit volunteers for both the pre-Games and Game-time opportunities.

Here are the details:

WHEN:

Saturday, February 11, 2017

10AM – 4PM

WHERE:

St.Vital Centre, Centre Court

1225 St Mary’s Road, Winnipeg, MB

Dignitaries will be in attendance, including the Hon. Rochelle Squires, Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage, Brian Mayes, City Councillor, St. Vital, and Volunteer leads Sachit Mehra, Dan Lussier, and Laryssa Sawchuk.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Canada Summer Games