Over 20 New Physicians To Work In Western Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – There will be 22 new primary care physicians in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

The announcement was made by Health, Seniors, and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“Prairie Mountain Health has been working to recruit physicians to communities across the region and their hard work is paying off,” said Goertzen. “This accomplishment will certainly benefit residents of western Manitoba and help ensure consistent, reliable care for families.”

Primary care physicians help with early contact in the health-care system, including receiving a diagnoses, treatment, or help with a new health problem or chronic condition, as well as illness prevention.

“We have remained relentless in our efforts to continue to recruit physicians to the region and those efforts have paid off this year,” said Penny Gilson, chief executive officer, Prairie Mountain Health. “We want to acknowledge this is a collective effort and thank the health department, the Manitoba Healthcare Providers Network, the University of Manitoba, the International Medical Graduate training program, the Association of Manitoba Municipalities and physicians who provide mentorship and support to new recruits, and to the communities who are key partners in ongoing recruitment and retention efforts.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News