17-Year-Old Winnipeg Girl Missing
WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are asking for the public to help find a missing Winnipeg girl.
17-year-old Star Alicia Thomas was last seen on June 16, 2017.
She is described as Indigenous, 5’0″ in height, a thin build, with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.
A photo of Star Thomas is below:
Winnipeg Police are concerned for Star’s well-being.
If you have any information that could help locate her, you can contact police at 204-986-6250.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
Photo – Winnipeg Police Services