17-Year-Old Winnipeg Girl Missing

Posted: 1 minute ago

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are asking for the public to help find a missing Winnipeg girl.

17-year-old Star Alicia Thomas was last seen on June 16, 2017.

She is described as Indigenous, 5’0″ in height, a thin build, with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

A photo of Star Thomas is below:

Winnipeg Police are concerned for Star’s well-being.

If you have any information that could help locate her, you can contact police at 204-986-6250.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police Services

