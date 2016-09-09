17-year-old – Hailey Bittern located safely

UPDATE – Winnipeg police have reported that 17-year-old Hailey Brittern has been located safe and sound.

Brittern was reported missing on September 7, 2016. Police thanked the public for their assistance and support.

-Staff, MyToba News

Original story posted September 7, 2016

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Police is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old female, Hailey Bittern.She was last seen in the North End area of Winnipeg on the morning of August 30, 2016.

Bittern is described as an Aboriginal female, 5’8″ tall, 140 lbs, thin build, medium length brown hair with reddish highlights and brown eyes. BITTERN was last seen wearing a teal coloured dress with a flower pattern and blue jeans.

Winnipeg Police is concerned for Brittern’s well-being and is asking anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.