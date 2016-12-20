16-Year-Old Kaitlyn Parker Missing In Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB – 16 year old Kaitlyn Parker is missing in Winnipeg.

Parker was last seen in the North End area of the city in the early morning of December 20, 2016.

According to Winnipeg Police, Parker is described as a Caucasian, female, 5’2″ tall, slim build, with long brown/partly dyed blonde hair in a bun and hazel eyes. She has a tattoo of “MT” between her right thumb and forefinger and “Beautiful” on her right forearm.

She was last seen wearing a white waist-length jacket with fur on the hood, black tights, white and blue shoes and carrying a dark bag.

Winnipeg Police are concerned for Parker’s well-being. They are asking for the public’s help, and anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News