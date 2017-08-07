16-Year Old Charged with First Degree Murder

MANITOBA – Police are asking for the publics help locating a wanted 16-year old.

The Dakota Ojibway Police and the RCMP are investigating a homicide that took place on the Long Plain First Nation on August 5.

A 16 year old male has been charged with First Degree Murder in connection with the homicide and a Warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you have information regarding the homicide or the whereabouts of the 16 year old male, please call police immediately.

Police have not released the name of the victim at this time and have not provided any further details, MyToba News will continue to follow this story.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News