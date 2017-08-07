Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

16-Year Old Charged with First Degree Murder

Kevin Klein
Posted: August 7th at 9:30am Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

MANITOBA – Police are asking for the publics help locating a wanted 16-year old.

The Dakota Ojibway Police and the RCMP are investigating a homicide that took place on the Long Plain First Nation on August 5.

A 16 year old male has been charged with First Degree Murder in connection with the homicide and a Warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you have information regarding the homicide or the whereabouts of the 16 year old male, please call police immediately.

Police have not released the name of the victim at this time and have not provided any further details, MyToba News will continue to follow this story.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Tags: , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Attempted Murder Charges In Elgin, Manitoba Shooting
BREAKING: Gimli RCMP Lay Murder Charge
Gimli Murder Witnesses Sought By RCMP
Wanted Winnipeg Teen Behind Bars

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.