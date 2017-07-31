$150K, Pile Of Drugs Seized From Winnipeg Apartment
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have seized a fat stack of cash and a pile of drugs.
It happened Friday evening at an apartment in the 100-block of Smith Street.
The Organized Crime Unit raided the home under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).
Inside, they recovered $150,000 in Canadian cash, 97-grams of crack cocaine worth $9,700, 574-grams of a cutting agent worth $500, packaging material, cooking utensils, and multiple digital scales.
Two people from Winnipeg were taken into custody.
Willy Solomon Gooding, 29, has been slapped with dozens of charges:
- Production of a Scheduled Substance – Cocaine
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- Two counts of Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000
- 18 counts of Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice
Sophia Rita Kattenat, 31, has been charged with:
- Production of a Scheduled Substance – Cocaine
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000
Both suspects remain behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File