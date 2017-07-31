banner20

$150K, Pile Of Drugs Seized From Winnipeg Apartment

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 31st at 5:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have seized a fat stack of cash and a pile of drugs.

It happened Friday evening at an apartment in the 100-block of Smith Street.

The Organized Crime Unit raided the home under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Inside, they recovered $150,000 in Canadian cash, 97-grams of crack cocaine worth $9,700, 574-grams of a cutting agent worth $500, packaging material, cooking utensils, and multiple digital scales.

Two people from Winnipeg were taken into custody.

Willy Solomon Gooding, 29, has been slapped with dozens of charges:

  • Production of a Scheduled Substance – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
  • Two counts of Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000
  • 18 counts of Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice

Sophia Rita Kattenat, 31, has been charged with:

  • Production of a Scheduled Substance – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

Both suspects remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
